Manfredi: Warriors refusing to give up Grand Final dream

Dom Manfredi insists Wigan haven’t given up the fight for a play-off spot as the winger nears his return from a year-long injury absence.

The 23-year-old has been back in full training for two weeks following a nightmare knee injury which has kept him out of action since the Super 8s defeat to Castleford last August.

And despite watching on as Warriors opened this season’s Super 8s campaign with a disappointing defeat to Leeds, dropping them to eighth on the ladder and four points behind fourth place, Manfredi says they are still in with a shot at the Super League semi-finals.

“Definitely. We’re still confident as ever and we’re going to go into every game with a must-win attitude,” he said.

Despite being a first-choice star before sustaining the horror injury following a seemingly innocuous tackle from Rangi Chase, Manfredi admits he has a battle on his hands to win back a place in Shaun Wane’s side.

Joe Burgess and Tom Davies have been the coach’s preferred win options of late, with Davies in particular impressing in recent weeks. Liam Marshall has also had no problems in finding the try-line this term, scoring 20 times in his 18 games.

But Manfredi insists he prefers having to fight for a place as he waits to see if he will be named in the provisional 19-man squad for Huddersfield’s visit to the DW on Friday.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” he said.

“It’s all fair play.

“They’re all killing it at the minute but I like a bit of competition. I think it helps us all as it gets the best out of us and keeps us on our heels so we’ll have to see.

“We’ve all got different types of strengths and weaknesses but whoever’s playing best will play, that’s how it’s always been.

“I’m just looking forward to getting out there and playing again. It’s felt like a lifetime.”