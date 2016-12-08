McCormack appointed Warriors player welfare officer

Warriors have appointed Scotland Rugby League head coach Steve McCormack to the position of player welfare officer.

McCormack has been at Wigan since October 2014 in the dual position of youth performance coach, leading the club’s scholarship, and coach education and development manager with the Wigan Warriors Community Foundation.

He will vacate his role with the Community Foundation and will now oversee player welfare throughout the club whilst continuing to head up the club’s ccholarship.

Warriors rugby director, Kris Radlinski, said: “You will not meet a man more suited to this role. Steve has the respect of everyone in the game and talks with great passion about player welfare. This role will allow him to spend more time in the First Team environment and having spoken to Shaun about it, he is very excited about having him involved.”

Head coach, Shaun Wane, said: “This is a huge coup for us to be able to appoint someone of Steve’s standing and I am delighted that he has agreed to fulfill this very important position. It is an extremely challenging but very rewarding role and I am sure he will do a fantastic job whilst continuing to develop the younger players at the club too.”

McCormack said: “It is a great honour to work for Wigan Rugby League Club so to say I am delighted to have been offered this position would be an understatement. Player welfare is very important here at the Warriors and I will strive to make our player welfare not only the best in rugby league but in UK sport. I can’t wait to get started now and to begin working with Shaun and the rest of the coaching staff and thank Shaun, Kris and Ian for this excellent opportunity.”