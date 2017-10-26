McIlorum ‘snapped up’ chance to play for Ireland

Micky McIlroum says he had no hesitations about putting his hand up to play for Ireland in the World Cup.

By his own admission, the Wigan hooker struggled to hit top form last season after more than year out with a major injury.

Having missed last year’s off-season training as he recovered from a badly broken ankle, he would surely have profited from a rest and a full pre-season with his club.

But the lure of playing for Ireland in the World Cup again proved too strong.

“I got the chance to do this and I snapped it up,” said McIlorum. 29.

“I still feel like I’ve not played a lot, even though I got 24 games under my belt.

“It was a disappointing end to the season, so I was eager to play - it’s a different scenario, a different country and I’m looking forward to it.”

Hooker McIlorum played for Ireland in the 2008 World Cup, before reverting to England for the last tournament in ‘13.

Having dropped out of the England frame, he was happy to put his hand up for the Emerald Isle - he qualifies through his late grandfather.

“He only passed away last year. He wasn’t happy when I went to play for England, so hopefully he’s smiling down on me,” said McIlorum, who has enjoyed a testimonial with the Warriors this year.

“The 2008 World Cup was fantastic trip.

“I loved it and learned a lot from it, playing with different players and in a different country.

“It was a great experience and I was more than happy to do it again.”

McIlorum will line up in a handy looking pack featuring Leeds prop Brad Singleton and Saints duo Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Kyle Amor.

Warriors fringe player Jack Higginson has also travelled, though isn’t set to feature in their opener against Italy in Cairns this Sunday morning (4am, UK time).

They later face Papua New Guinea and Wales.