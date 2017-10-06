Micky off to World Cup after call up

Wigan hooker Micky McIlorum is heading to the World Cup - with Ireland.

He has been named in Mark Aston’s 25-man squad for the tournament Down Under.

This is the third consecutive World Cup which he has taken part in.

He played for Ireland in 2008, having qualified through his ancestry.

The tough-tackling No.9 then switched to England for the 2013 tournament, but is now back with Ireland.

Wigan first-team squad player Jack Higginson is also included.

The centre made his Super League debut a year ago but has struggled with injuries this season.

Wigan team-mates Oliver Gildart (Italy), Thomas Leuluai (New Zealand) and Romain Navarrete (France) have already been named in World Cup squad.

Lewis Tierney (Scotland) is also expected to figure, and England’s squad will be announced on Monday.

Sean O’Loughlin will captain Wayne Bennett’s outfit, with John Bateman, George Williams, Joe Burgess and Sam Tomkins waiting to find out if they have been included.

n Warrington have appointed Australian Steve Price as their new head coach on a two-year contract.

l Relegated Leigh have signed Hull FC forward Jordan Thompson on a two-year contract.