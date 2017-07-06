Millward takes aim at Tomkins’ form, but Wane’s happy

Shaun Wane has been pleased with Sam Tomkins’ form since he returned from injury - amid claims from Ian Millward he needs to “stand up” against Catalans.

Former Wigan coach Millward wrote in his sportinglife.com column that Tomkins has “delivered zero” for the Warriors since his return to the club ahead of 2016.

The former Man of Steel played 16 games last season, which was bookended by injuries.

But the Warriors haven’t lost since his return to the side three games ago and Wane has been pleased with his contribution.

“He’s playing better now than when he came back last year: he looks sharper,” said Wane. “I think he’s smarter.

“He’s doing things off the ball, detail that people will see.

“He’s doing a lot for the team, a lot of talking and I look at games and get frustrated when we’re not going into certain areas as a team.

“When Sam plays, we do it, because he knows how I like to play.

“He’s nowhere near his best but from game one, he’s improved every week.”

Tomkins became Super League’s first marquee player when Wigan brought him back from the NRL after two years with New Zealand Warriors.

“It’s time for Tomkins to stand up,” wrote Millward.

“Wigan made him the player he was and paid massive money for him to return to the club.

“To this point, he’s delivered zero.

“A player like Sam Tomkins should win this game (v Catalans) for them.

“He should be too quick and too skilful on a dry pitch.

“If he stands up, they get the result they need.”

Meanwhile, Taulima Tautai returns to the squad after two weeks out with a calf strain and Tom Davies looks set to get the nod for the right wing role, after Lewis Tierney and Liam Marshall were left out.

Catalans’ Greg Bird, Ben Garcia and Fouad Yaha all miss out through suspension and halfback Richie Myler is injured.

Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Callum Field, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul

Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam

Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.

Catalans 19-man squad:

Tony Gigot, Jodie Broughton, Krisnan Inu, Brayden Wiliame, Luke Walsh, Sam Moa, Paul Aiton, Rémi Casty, Louis Anderson, Justin Horo, Julian Bousquet, Jason Baitieri, Vincent Duport, Lucas Albert, Alrix Da Costa, Paul Seguier, Thibaud Margalet, Lambert Belmas, Nabil Djaout