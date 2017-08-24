Not 19 forever?

Wigan have won a record 19 Challenge Cup Finals – here’s a glance at their past triumphs...

1924

Ian Lucas and Nicky Kiss at Wembley, in 1989

Wigan 21 Oldham 4

(Rochdale, 40,786)

Wigan’s first Challenge Cup final win featured the legendary Jim Sullivan at full-back. He kicked three goals, with the Cherry and Whites out-scoring Oldham five-tries-to-nil.

1929

Gary Connolly is congratulated by Adrian Lam, Brett Dallas and Kris Radlinski

Wigan 13 Dewsbury 2

(Wembley Stadium, London, 41,500)

Wigan’s debut at Wembley, in a final in which they out-scored Dewsbury three-tries-to-nil. Fans would have to wait a further 19 years for the club’s next final appearance.

1948

Wigan 8 Bradford Northern 3

(Wembley Stadium, 91,465)

Ted Ward kicked one goal, and Jack Hilton and Frank Barton scored tries (then worth three points) in their first Post-War final appearance.

1951

Wigan 10 Barrow 0

(Wembley Stadium, 94,262)

Cec Mountford became the first Wigan player to win the Lance Todd Trophy award as man-of-the-match. The legendary Ken Gee kicked a goal and scored a try in front of a huge crowd of 94,262.

1958

Wigan 13 Workington Town 9

(Wembley Stadium, 66,109)

Despite a close result, Wigan managed to clinch a win, with Mick Sullivan, John Barton and Brian McTigue all scoring tries. Jack Cunliffe kicked two goals and Rees Thomas was man-of-the-match.

1959

Wigan 30 Hull 13

(Wembley Stadium, 79,811)

Wigan defended their Challenge Cup, with Fred Griffiths kicking six goals and prop McTigue taking the Lance Todd Trophy in the club’s sixth Challenge Cup final triumph - 25 years after their first.

1965

Wigan 20 Hunslet 16

(Wembley Stadium, 89,016)

This was described by many as Wigan’s greatest final - at least for 20 years. Ray Ashby and Brian Gabbitas became the first players to share the Lance Todd Trophy. Laurie Gilfedder, Kevin Holden and Trevor Lake scored tries.

1985

Wigan 28 Hull 24

(Wembley Stadium, 97, 801)

Wigan ended a 20-year wait for the Cup in epic fashion. Brett Kenny, John Ferguson and Henderson Gill helped create some magical memories in front of a record crowd for a Wigan Cup final.

1988

Wigan 32 Halifax 12

(Wembley Stadium, 94,273)

And so it began. The start of Wigan’s incredible eight-year run of Challenge Cup Final victories. Kevin Iro (two), Tony Iro, Dean Bell, Joe Lydon, Ellery Hanley and Gill the try-scorers, Andy Gregory was man-of-the-match.

1989

Wigan 27 St Helens 0

(Wembley Stadium, 78,000)

A scoreline which has since become the punchline for derby jokes, Hanley leading the destruction of a Saints side which featured a 17-year-old Gary Connolly at full-back. Joe Lydon entered the record books with a 56-metre drop goal in the semi.

1990

Wigan 36 Warrington 14

(Wembley Stadium, 77,729)

John Monie’s first Wembley final as coach. Shaun Edwards played on with a broken eye-socket, against a Wire side captained by Mike Gregory. Namesake Andy Gregory claimed his second Lance Todd Trophy award.

1991

Wigan 13 St Helens 8

(Wembley Stadium, 73,532)

A gutsy win which came two weeks after they had finished their league ‘mission impossible’ - eight matches in a tiring 18-day spell, due to a backlog of fixtures. Denis Betts won the Lance Todd Trophy.

1992

Wigan 28 Castleford 12

(Wembley Stadium, 77,786)

An impressive performance from Wigan saw five tries scored, two by Lance Todd Trophy-winner Martin Offiah - the rest of the three-quarters were overseas players Frano Botica, Gene Miles and Dean Bell.

1993

Wigan 20 Widnes 14

(Wembley Stadium, 77,684)

Wigan’s Dean Bell was the man-of-the-match, scoring one of the three tries. An 18-year-old Jason Robinson featured for Wigan, while Widnes flew over future Warrior Julian O’Neill from Australia for the final.

1994

Wigan 26 Leeds 16

(Wembley Stadium, 78,348)

Offiah won man-of-the-match for the second time in three years with two of the Cherry and Whites’ four tries - including a memorable long-range effort.

1995

Wigan 30 Leeds 10

(Wembley Stadium, 78,550)

The same two sides contested the ‘95 decider - Wigan’s last of eight straight Wembley wins. Man-of-the-match Robinson and Henry Paul were among the tryscorers for Graeme West’s outfit.

2002

Wigan 21 St Helens 12

(Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, 62,140)

Wigan’s first final win away from Wembley since their first one in 1924 - owing to redevelopment work - Kris Radlinski climbed off his sick bed to play a starring role fpr Stuart Raper’s side, and clinch the Lance Todd Trophy.

2011

Wigan 28 Leeds 18

(Wembley Stadium, 78,482)

Wigan - with Michael Maguire at the helm - ended a nine-year wait to win the trophy. Joel Tomkins scored a stunning long-range try but two-try Jeff Lima was an unlikely man-of-the-match in a stirring win.

2013

Wigan 16 Hull 0

(Wembley Stadium, 78,137)

Current coach Shaun Wane led Wigan to their 19th Challenge Cup victory against this Saturday’s opponents. Sam Tomkins’ neat solo try was the highlight, with Iain Thornley also crossing and Matty Smith awarded man-of-the-match.