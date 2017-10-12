Nuuausala looks set for move Down Under

Frank Paul Nuuausala appears to have played his last game for Wigan.

The Warriors yesterday confirmed the capture of forward Gabriel Hamlin, 20, from Souths for 2018 – hours after wigantoday.net revealed he was on the radar.

But as one prop gets ready to arrive, it seems another may be on his way out.

Nuuausala – nicknamed the ‘wrecking ball’ – has been linked with a return Down Under for next season.

He is under contract for two more years at Wigan, but it is unlikely the club would stand in his way.

It is understood Nuuausala is one of the better-paid forwards, and his exit would free up space under the salary cap.

He has been a regular in the Warriors side since arriving in mid-2016 from Canberra.

But the 30-year-old has not lived up to the hype which came from playing for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL and 15 Tests for New Zealand.

If he leaves, he would become the highest-profile Wigan player to depart since the season finished.

Some fringe players have already left. Connor Farrell has signed with Featherstone, where he finished the season on loan.

And Kyle Shelford, who made his Wigan debut in 2016, is in talks with three Championship clubs.

Winger Lewis Tierney and forward Romain Navarrete, who spent the end of last season on loan at Catalans, are also expected to depart in the winter.

Hamlin, who has penned a two-year deal with the Warriors, has not played in the NRL but is highly-rated. And club rugby director Kris Radlinski said ex-coach Michael Maguire, who was in charge at Souths last season, gave him a glowing endorsement.

Radlinski said: “My recent visit to Australia was primarily about our 2018 trip to Wollongong and Sydney.

“However along the way I met with a few familiar faces including Michael Maguire and Pat Richards.

“Having worked with us as a club and more recently with Gabriel, both Michael and Pat mentioned that he was available and that he would be the perfect fit for Wigan.

“Michael’s words were, ‘He is someone who is made for our environment’.”