O’Loughlin appears with Vegas in hilarious promo video

Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin has appeared in a new Super League promotional video with top comedian Johnny Vegas.

Vegas, a big St Helens fan, trumpets the competition’s strengths during the Sky Sports advert.

Fans took to social media to praise Vegas for starring in the video ahead of the start of the new season on February 9.

Warrington’s Ashton Sims, Leeds centre Kallum Watkins, Huddersfield’s Danny Brough and Hull FC’s Danny Houghton also took part.