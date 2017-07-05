O’Loughlin expects new deal to be agreed soon

Sean O’Loughlin expects his playing future to be secured “sooner rather than later” after reaffirming his intention to play on in 2018.

The Wigan captain’s contract expires at the end of this season, with an agreement in place for him to join the coaching staff once he hangs up his boots.

O'Loughlin took a tumble

But the 34-year-old, set to lead England at the World Cup later this year, is not ready to switch roles yet.

He said: “I’m still looking to carry on.

“I don’t feel like I’m ready to hang the boots up yet, I feel there’s at least another year in me.

“I’ve no intentions of moving on but I’ve not sorted anything as of yet.”

O’Loughlin is the only senior player out of contract at the end of the season.

Fringe forwards Connor Farrell and Kyle Shelford are expected to move on.

“This is where I want to be next year – I’m sure it’ll get sorted sooner rather than later,” said O’Loughlin, two games away from reaching 400 appearances for his hometown club.

Warriors have already handed longer deals to Liam Farrell, George Williams, Liam Marshall, Tom Davies and Morgan Escare. It is understood they have taken out an option on Willie Isa’s deal for 2018, though there has been no confirmation.

Rugby director Kris Radlinski has spent a few days in Australia though it is understood the trip was not to make a mid-season recruit, like last year’s signing of Frank-Paul Nuuausala, at this stage of the season.

Shaun Wane has already ruled out making any mid-season additions before the signing deadline later this month, and doesn’t expect any major changes for 2018.

They have been linked with Widnes prop Alex Gerrard, but it is understood a move is unlikely.