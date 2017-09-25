O’Loughlin named in Super League Dream Team

Sean O’Loughlin is the only Wigan player included in the Super League Dream Team.

The fictitious line-up – to recognise the best players in each position – is voted for annually by a panel of journalists.

It is O’Loughlin’s sixth inclusion in the team, after being named No.13 every year from 2010 to 2014.

He has played 26 matches for Wigan this season, including the World Club Challenge win against Cronulla and the Challenge Cup Final loss at Hull FC.

O’Loughlin also captained England to a mid-season Test win against Samoa and, despite being 34, he has been in great form. His influence on the side has also been evident in the matches he has missed – Wigan lost all eight Super League games without him.

None of his Warriors team-mates were picked, with centre Oliver Gildart – shortlisted for Super League’s Young Player of the Year award – and stand-off George Williams arguably the players who had the strongest claims.

Castleford dominate the team, with six representatives. Hull FC have two, with St Helens, Huddersfield, Leeds, Salford and Wigan each having one player included.

2017 Dream Team: Hardaker; Eden, Shenton (all Castleford), Percival (St Helens), Fonua; Kelly (both Hull FC), Gale; Millington (both Castleford), Parcell (Leeds), Ikahihifo (Huddersfield), Murdoch-Masila (Salford), McMeeken (Castleford), O’Loughlin (Wigan).