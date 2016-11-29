O’Loughlin: Next year’s World Cup on my radar

Sean O’Loughlin will ‘put his hand up’ to play in next year’s World Cup if he is fit to play.

The Warriors captain, who turned 34 last week, missed England’s Four Nations campaign this year after making a dramatic comeback from injury to feature in Wigan’s Grand Final win last month.

If they want me I will put my hand up Sean O’Loughlin

“I had a couple of niggles I needed to get right,” explained O’Loughlin on missing the tournament.

“I had one or two small things, which built up. I was grateful to get back for the final but it was obviously not great prep.”

But looking to next season, where England will look to put right this year’s disappointing Four Nations in the World Cup which takes place Down Under, O’Loughlin is itching to play his part.

“It was hard to watch without being a part of it,” he said on the Four Nations.

“We just needed to get to the final, and not doing it left a disappointing taste in the mouth.

“But there are bigger things next year and hopefully we can crack on and improve.

“I hope to (be a part of it). Hopefully if I’m fit and healthy I can be a part of the World Cup. If they want me I will put my hand up.”