O’Loughlin’s 400 milestone: His career in numbers

Sean O’Loughlin will become only the 11th player to chalk-up 400 games for Wigan – here is a glance at his career.

Sean O’Loughlin debuted for Wigan in 2002 and featured in the following year’s Grand Final loss to Bradford.

Sean O'Loughlin's only red card

In 2004, he broke into the Great Britain team – one of only three current England players to have played under the GB banner, with James Graham and Sam Burgess.

Handed the Wigan captaincy in 2006.

His trophy haul boasts three Super League titles (2010, 2013 and 2016), two League Leaders’ Shields (2010 and 2012), two Challenge Cups (2011 and 2013) and one World Club Challenge (2017).

In 2013, he didn’t play any games between the Challenge Cup Final and the Grand Final, and last year he didn’t figure from August 5 until the Old Trafford decider two months later.

In 399 games he has had only one red card – against Wakefield last year.

Named in Super League DreamTeam for five successive years from 2010.

In addition to his 399 Wigan games, he has played 29 representative games, the last of which was captaining England to victory against Samoa in Sydney in May.

Wigan’s all-time appearances:

1. Jim Sullivan 774

2. Ken Gee 559

3. Ernie Ashcroft 530

4. Eric Ashton 498

5. Billy Boston 488

6. Shaun Edwards 467

7. Jack Cunliffe 447

8. Colin Clarke 436

9. Brian McTigue 422

10. Bill Francis 400

11. Sean O’Loughlin 399