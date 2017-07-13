O’Loughlin’s 400 milestone: What they said

Players and coaches, past and present, have paid tribute to Sean O’Loughlin ahead of his 400th Wigan appearance.

Here are a selection of tributes from some of those who have known him best from over the years...

Frank-Paul Nuuausala says O'Loughlin would have "killed it in the NRL"

Shaun Wane: “I’n not old enough to have seen the legends of the 50s and 60s, but I played with Shaun Edwards and Ellery Hanley, and Sean is right up there as one of this club’s greatest-ever players.”

Frank-Paul Nuuausala: “Some people, especially the younger guys, don’t appreciate greatness but he’s a walking, living legend. He would have absolutely killed it in the NRL.”

Pat Richards: “It’s another massive milestone for him. He’s been the cornerstone to success for Wigan over the past decade and deserves everything that comes his way. I know there is more to come from him.”

Ryan Hoffman: “He’s one of the top 10 players in the world.... he is the most under-rated player in world rugby league. He can do everything.”

Denis Betts: “There’s nobody in the game who can do what he can do. He can hit, he can play like a half, and he has so much influence on a game.”

Wayne Bennett: “I love the way he plays. He’s calm and is a good pro. He’s my type of player - no fuss to coach and there’s no drama queen in him.”

Adrian Lam: “What always impressed me was his temperament, even as a teenager. I saw it in Darren Lockyer and I saw it in Sean, and I can’t think of any player since who’s come through with the same quality in such abundance.”

Adrian Morley: “I know fans rate him as a top-class player. But go and ask any player... they rate him even higher.”

First coach Stuart Raper: “He caught my eye with his calmness and leadership qualities. When I went to Wigan I saw first-hand Sean’s immense talent and determination to succeed.”

Ex-St Helens coach Nathan Brown (after 2014 defeat): “We were schooled by Sean O’Loughlin. He was world-class.”

Paul Sculthorpe: “Sean’s stats are always good... but what they don’t show you is how hard he hits.”

Jarryd Hayne: “Would of been good to see him in the NRL – doozie player.”

Sam Tomkins: “Lockers is hard to replicate because you never get someone as big as him who can smash the biggest opponent, and throw the best long-ball, and chip a kick to the corner so accurately - he’s not a traditional loose-forward. He’s too skilful to be called that.”

Wolves coach Tony Smith: “For me he has a bigger influence in any team, of any player over the last few years. He’s a super player.”

Cameron Phelps: “Sean O’Loughlin was probably the best player I played alongside in my time in England. He made a massive difference. He’s the guy you want to play alongside, Mr.Consistency – he’s the ultimate professional.”

Trent Barrett: “His toughness, skill, mobility and ability make him a valuable player. But it his demeanour off the field which is his best quality.”