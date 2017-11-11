Pat pushed for me to join, revealed Hamlin

New addition Gabriel Hamlin has revealed just how big a role Pat Richards played in his move to Wigan.

The 20-year-old prop has completed his first week with his new club.

And Hamlin - the Warriors’ only new recruit for 2018 - says wing legend Richards helped convince him to take the plunge.

“Pat was my assistant coach at Souths, and he was telling me what a great club Wigan is,” said Hamlin, speaking to the media from inside the Pat Richards room, the video room named in the Aussie’s honour.

“He’s obviously a legend here.

“Earlier in the year I was talking to Catalans, but Pat said, ‘Nah, Wigan’s a better club’. He really pushed for me to come here.

“I trusted him and so far I’m glad I did.

“I’d been at Souths for five years and I could have stayed, but I wanted a bit more of a change.

“I wanted something different, I just felt I needed to mix it up. I was getting a bit bored, I’m half-British and I thought it’d be a good move to see where I can go in this league.

“Waney called me and he really wanted me, and he was really keen and made me feel welcome.”

Hamlin, who is staying with Joe Burgess, has signed a two-year deal with Wigan.

But he has not ruled out extending his stay if everything works out.

“I want to take this opportunity and maybe I’ll go back, I haven’t decided,” he said. “If I really like it here, there’s no reason why I won’t stay here.”

Hamlin arrived last Saturday and hadn’t shaken the jetlag before he was straight into the thick of pre-season training, which began with punishing VO2 fitness testing.

He has yet to explore the area, but has one place high on his ‘to do’ checklist.

“My mum is from Blackpool, so the first thing I do when I get some time is go and visit there,” said the amiable forward.

“My nan’s sister, my aunty Brenda, has been to Australia but I’ve got a lot of family who I’ve yet to meet, so I’m looking forward to that.

“My mum emigrated when she was about six, but she definitely doesn’t call herself Australian! She’s definitely a Pommy.

“She always made me bacon and egg sandwiches, every morning - I’m a Pom like that - and she even got dad to support Great Britain (in sport).

“I’ve only been here a week but I really like it.

“I like the weather - I struggle with the heat in Sydney - and it’s not as intense as the city. Everything is so full on in Sydney, it’s more relaxed here.”

A compact, barrel-chested prop in the Ben Flower-mould, Hamlin will strengthen the competition to a front-row department which hasn’t lost any players from last season.

“I’m really keen, I don’t expect to put my foot straight in the door but I want to be working towards it every week,” he added.

“I’d love to play some first-grade and I’m here to hopefully make this club better.”