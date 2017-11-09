Powell handed shot at a new challenge

Sam Powell has been given a challenging new role – away from Wigan.

He has started work as a personal trainer at Whelley-based Wild Bull Fitness, which was set up by ex-Wigan player Stephen Wild and Toronto Wolfpack forward Adam Sidlow.

Wild Bull Fitness

Powell ran his first session this week and is hoping the new venture will help better-prepare him for a coaching role when his playing career finished.

The halfback-hooker said: “I was training down at Wild Bull in the off-season. My girlfriend had done a 10-week challenge and so I thought I’d go along, just to keep ticking over.

“I got chatting to Wildy and he mentioned they were looking for a new trainer, and it went from there.

“I did my PT course with Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Dom Crosby a few years ago, it was always something I was interested in.”

Powell, 25, has played in front of thousands of fans - and TV cameras – at Old Trafford, Wembley and St James’ Park, but admits he had the jitters before he led his first session.

“I was a bit nervous at first... usually I’m the one being shouted at, rather than giving instructions,” he joked.

“But everyone was really nice and I enjoyed it.

“There’s obviously a lot of crossover between what we do and the circuit training and boxercise, although I’ve been careful not to push people too much because I don’t know where they’re at yet, in terms of their fitness levels.

“And I think this will help me down the track. Eventually, I’d like to go into coaching and a big part of that is leading sessions, giving clear instructions and managing people.”

Powell plans to run two group sessions a week and is available for personal training as well.

“I can’t do too much because we’re quite full-on at Wigan, and I have a family too,” added the dad-of-two, who returned for pre-season training this week.

“It was good to get back in and see the lads again.

“The testing on the first day wasn’t great - it never gets easier - but we’re back into the hard work and everyone is excited.”

Micky McIlorum will round off his testimonial year with two events this month.

On Sunday, his team-mates Ben Flower and Sam Tomkins will host a World Cup event at Revolution in Wigan.

They, as well as ex-Warrior Josh Charnley, will take questions from fans and watch England’s match with France on TV.

Tickets are £10, or £20 with a full English breakfast and drink. The ticket deadline is today (Thursday), and they are on sale from Revolution, on King Street, or by calling 07511 568454.

McIlorum will also be having a closing testimonial dinner at the DW Stadium on Friday, November 24. Tickets are £50, email mike.hickman@practical-business-solutions.co.uk or call the number above.