Powell: Why derby is the perfect fixture

Sam Powell is preparing to play through the pain-barrier as Wigan aim to end a four-game run without a win.

The hooker took a whack to the ribs during Thursday night’s 27-10 loss to Castleford.

He left the action before half-time but returned soon after, and is hoping he gets the green-light to play against St Helens on Good Friday.

“I popped my rib, it was just about managing the pain,” revealed Powell, who also had a head-wound bandaged.

“I didn’t know what to expect because I had never suffered that injury before.

“I should be good, hopefully I get through it. I should be fine.”

Wigan’s defeat followed losses to Leeds, Hull FC and a home draw with Huddersfield which has seen them slip down the table.

“There’s no better game, when you’re coming off the back of disappointing results, than a derby,” said Powell.

“It doesn’t need any build-up. Most of us are from Wigan so we’re already brain-washed! We’re looking forward to it.”

Castleford scored four tries against Wigan, limiting their hosts to two, and Powell says the review highlighted areas to improve before next week’s crunch showdown with Saints.

“We started the game well and defended well,” he added. “So to come up with two one-on-one misses for two tries, which was a lack of concentration on our behalf, was disappointing.”

Shaun Wane hopes to welcome back Anthony Gelling and Sean O’Loughlin from injury. Micky McIlorum is edging closer to a return after 14-months out. Wingers Joe Burgess and Lewis Tierney are also close to full-fitness.