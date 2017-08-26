Radford: We dodged a bullet

Hull FC boss Lee Radford thinks his side ‘dodged a bullet’ when a try from Tony Clubb was chalked off by the video referee.

Clubb crashed over mid-way through the second half, appearing to throw Warriors a lifeline as they chased down FC’s lead at Wembley.

The prop lost the ball as he rolled over the line and replays suggested the ball had been dislodged by the Hull players before he touched it down.

But the video referee denied the Londoner a try and Hull went on to win 18-14.

“I honestly thought Tony Clubb’s was a try - I thought we dodged a bullet there,” said Radford.

“I was worried throughout the game. Give their coach credit. It’s bread from their coach - they don’t go away.”

Radford watched through splayed fingers as his side held off numerous Warriors threats as the clock ticked down to claim their second Cup success in a row.

And the coach said he knew his side would have to fight until the final hooter.

“I was very aware and that’s what we spoke about all week. If it took until the 79th minute to get it then that was how it had to be done,” he said.

Warriors boss Shaun Wane also thought his side were unfortunate not to see Clubb’s try awarded.

But he refused to use the call as an excuse for the defeat.

“I don’t understand how they can rule it like that. I definitely don’t want to make an excuse and that wasn’t the reason why we lost,” he said.

“The best team won, Hull were the best team. We didn’t really, really test them. I mean, three tries a piece, two goals beat us but I don’t think we gave it our best shot to win.”