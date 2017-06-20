Ratchford banned for trip

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford will miss Saturday’s crucial Betfred Super League visit of Catalans Dragons after receiving a one-match ban from the Rugby Football League for tripping Wigan’s Sam Tomkins.

The England international, having opted not to use an early guilty plea (EGP), was found guilty of the grade B charge and handed a one-match ban and £300 fine at an independent operational rules tribunal this evening.

The incident occurred during the early stages of Warrington’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan on Saturday when Ratchford caught Sam Tomkins off the ball.

Ratchford, a former Wigan St Pat’s junior, wore a ‘player mic’ for the BBC-televised match and can be heard protesting he was trying to “turn on him”.

Huddersfield will be without prop Sam Rapira for Friday’s Super League clash with Wigan through suspension.

Rapira submitted an EGP and accepted a one-match suspension for raising his knee in a tackle during last week’s victory over St Helens.

Wakefield forward Matty Ashurst also used his EGP but will be available for Trinity’s trip to Hull on Friday.