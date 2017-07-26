Rhinos up first for Warriors in Super 8s

Warriors will begin their Super 8s campaign on the road at Leeds Rhinos.

Shaun Wane’s men will travel to Headingley Carnegie Stadium for the first round of their play-off push on Friday, August 4 in a repeat of last week’s clash at the DW which Wigan won 34-0.

Following this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Salford Red Devils, Warriors have seven games to try and reach the top four play-off places.

They are currently seventh with three points to make up on their play-off rivals.

Wigan are first at home in the Super 8s against Huddersfield on Friday, August 11, and are at the DW again the following week to host Salford on Friday, August 18.

After a break for the Challenge Cup final, Wigan travel to St Helens on Friday, September 1 before facing Hull FC away on Friday, September 8.

Wigan close their home campaign against league leaders Castleford on Sunday, September 17 at 3pm before a trip to Wakefield on Saturday, September 23 at 7pm. If Wigan have managed to break into the top four, they will then play in the semi-final play off the following week for a place in the Grand Final on October 7.

Wigan Warriors Super 8s Fixtures

Friday, August 4 - Leeds Rhinos Vs Wigan Warriors 8pm

Friday, August 11 - Wigan Warriors Vs Huddersfield Giants 8pm

Friday, August, 18 - Wigan Warriors Vs Salford Red Devils 8pm

Friday, September, 1 - St Helens Vs Wigan Warriors 8pm

Friday, September 8 - Hull FC Vs Wigan Warriors 8pm

Sunday, September 17 - Wigan Warriors Vs Castleford Tigers 3pm

Saturday, September, 23 - Wakefield Trinity Vs Wigan Warriors 7pm