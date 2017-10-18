Richards: Why recruit Hamlin will thrive at Warriors

Pat Richards has backed new recruit Gabriel Hamlin to prove a big hit with Wigan next season.

His glowing endorsement helped persuade Shaun Wane to swoop for the 20-year-old.

He signed a two-year deal last week.

And wing legend Richards, who coached the prop at Souths Under-20s, expects him to flourish under Wane’s guidance.

He said: “Gabe was very consistent this year and didn’t miss a game.

“He will continue to develop under Waney, and he will fit in well with the lads.”

Ex-goal-kicking kick Richards – who ended his eight-year association with Wigan in 2013 – outlined Hablin’s best attributes.

“He has got good leg speed and late footwork,” he said. “And he has a good attitude, he works hard at his game.”

Wane also sought the opinion of former coach Michael Maguire before signing Hablin, who has not played in the NRL.

If Hamlin cracks into the first-team early, he could face his former club Souths in February when Wigan travel Down Under.

Wane wanted a prop to add competition and strength to his middle unit.

Hamlin is Wigan’s first signing and while Wane has not ruled out bring in more reinforcements, he won’t overhaul to his squad.

All of his frontline players are under contract for next season, and Wane says they don’t need to make sweeping changes.