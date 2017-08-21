Rugby league legend Hanley to present Challenge Cup

Former Wigan favourite Ellery Hanley will present the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup at Wembley on Saturday.

The former Great Britain captain and coach, who is one of the game’s all-time greats, will be the chief guest at the final between Wigan and Hull.

Hanley, awarded an MBE in 1990 for services to rugby league, led Wigan to three successive Wembley triumphs from 1988-90 and won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match in their 1989 win over St Helens.

The former loose forward, who began his career with Bradford in 1978, went on to play for Leeds and also had spells in Australia with Balmain and Western Suburbs before coaching St Helens to a Grand Final success in 1999.

Meanwhile, the Rugby Football League has agreed a 12-month extension to their current sponsorship deal with Ladbrokes, who took over from Tetley’s in January 2015 with an initial three-year deal which expires this weekend.

RFL chief commercial officer Roger Draper said: “I am delighted that Ladbrokes have decided to extend their current partnership and that they recognise the value in being involved with such a prestigious and well-regarded competition.

“The Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is rich in heritage and tradition and is known across the world, so to have a brand as successful and recognisable as Ladbrokes commit to extending their support is great news for the sport.

“Ladbrokes have been a fantastic supporter of rugby league and we are delighted that they are continuing their association with our great sport.”

Ladbrokes chief executive Jim Mullen said: “Our decision to sponsor the Challenge Cup was an easy one.

“We want our name to be associated with prestigious, passionate sporting events and this ticks those boxes, so it was a no brainer when it came to extending our association with the game. We play hard to win and that’s what the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is all about.”