Semi-final countdown: The road to Wembley

Ahead of Wigan’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Salford, Tom McCooey takes a look at the Warriors’ last five attempts to get to Wembley.
With Salford not reaching the last four since 1998, when Sheffield Eagles blocked their path to Wembley, Wigan have reached the semi-finals 10 times during that run.
Warriors reached the final in 1998, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2007 - reaching the decider on three of those occasions.
Here is how Warriors have fared since the semi-final of 2009.
2009
Warrington 39 Wigan 26
Saturday, August 8, 2009
Stobart Stadium, Widnes
A first chance to reach Wembley since the horror loss to Catalans in 2007 didn’t go well for Wigan.
After taking an 8-0 lead through a Phil Bailey try and two Pat Richards goals which took him past 1,000 points for Wigan, Warrington took control to lead 28-8 at the break.
Sam Tomkins, Andy Coley and Tommy Leuluai scored after the break but the damage was already done, meaning Stuart Fielden’s 100th Wigan game ended in a loss.
Wigan: Cameron Phelps, Amos Roberts, Martin Gleeson, George Carmont, Pat Richards, Sam Tomkins, Thomas Leuluai, Paul Prescott, Mark Riddell, Andy Coley, Phil Bailey, Harrison Hansen, Sean O’Loughlin
Subs: Stuart Fielden, Iafeta Paleaaesina, Joel Tomkins, Mark Flanagan
Warrington: Richard Mathers, Chris Hicks, Chris Bridge, Matt King, Chris Riley, Lee Briers, Michael Monaghan, Adrian Morley, Jon Clarke, Garreth Carvell, Louis Anderson, Ben Harrison, Ben Westwood
Subs: Paul Johnson, Paul Rauhihi, Vinnie Anderson, Mike Cooper
Wigan tries: Phil Bailey, Sam Tomkins, Andy Coley, Thomas Leuluai
Goals: Pat Richards 5
Warrington tries: Matt King 3, Louis Anderson, Lee Briers, Mike Cooper, Chris Hicks
Goals: Chris Bridge 5, drop goal Lee Briers
Referee: Steve Ganson
Attendance: 12,975
2011
Wigan 18 St Helens 12
Saturday, August 6, 2011
Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
After going behind to an early Jamie Foster penalty goal, Wigan never looked liked letting this opportunity slip once George Carmont scored to put Warriors in front at the break.
Josh Charnley and Sam Tomkins scored second-half tries to ensure Foster’s double was no threat to Wigan’s first trip to a final since 2004 and a first at Wembley since 1998.
Wigan went on to beat Leeds in the final.
Wigan: Sam Tomkins, Josh Charnley, Joel Tomkins, George Carmont, Pat Richards, Brett Finch, Paul Deacon, Jeff Lima, Thomas Leuluai, Andy Coley, Harrison Hansen, Ryan Hoffman, Sean O’Loughlin
Subs: Michael McIlorum, Lee Mossop,Liam Farrell, Ben Cross
St Helens: Paul Wellens, Tom Makinson, Michael Shenton, Francis Meli, Jamie Foster, Leon Pryce, Jonny Lomax, James Graham, James Roby, Tony Puletua, Chris Flannery, Iosia Soliola, Jon Wilkin
Subs: Scott Moore, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Paul Clough, Lee Gaskell
Wigan tries: George Carmont, Josh Charnley, Sam Tomkins
Goals: Pat Ricahrds 3
St Helens tries: Jamie Foster 2
Goals: Jamie Foster 2
Referee:Richard Silverwood
Attendance: 12,713
2012
Leeds 39 Wigan 28
Saturday, July 14, 2012
Galpharm Stadium, Huddersfield
Despite scoring five tries against Leeds, holders Wigan were never in front as Leeds knocked the holders out of the Cup.
Tries from Gareth Hock and George Carmont helped Wigan back to 16-12 with a quarter of the game gone but the Rhinos took control to lead 30-20 at the break and go on to win.
After the game coach Shaun Wane labelled the defeat Wigan’s ‘worst performance’.
Leeds: Zak Hardaker, Ben Jones-Bishop, Kallum Watkins, Carl Ablett, Ryan Hall, Kevin Sinfield, Danny McGuire, Kylie Leuluai, Rob Burrow, Jamie Peacock, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Brett Delaney, Ryan Bailey
Subs: Ian Kirke, Darrell Griffin, Stevie Ward, Shaun Lunt
Wigan: Sam Tomkins, Josh Charnley, Darrell Goulding, George Carmont, Anthony Gelling, Sean O’Loughlin, Brett Finch, Jeff Lima, Michael McIlorum, Lee Mossop, Harrison Hansen, Gareth Hock, Chris Tuson
Subs: Liam Farrell, Epalahame Lauaki, Ben FLower, Jack Hughes
Leeds tries: Ryan Hall 2, Ben Jones-Bishop 2, Zak Hardaker 2, Ryan Bailey
Goals: Kevin SInfield 5 + 1 drop goal
Wigan tries: George Carmont, Gareth Hock, Ben Flower, Sean O’Loughlin, Josh Charnley
Goals: Sam Tomkins 4
Attendance: 12,860
Referee: Ben Thaler
2013
Wigan 70 London 0
Saturday, July 27, 2013
Leigh Sports Village
The ‘neutral’ venue of Leigh Sports Village was chosen for Wigan’s third semi-final in a row, probably because of Wigan’s larger fan base.
But there could be no arguments about advantages as the 13-try Warriors ran riot.
At 34-0 up at the break, it was always a case of ‘how many’ rather than ‘who will win’.
A happier Wane said: “I’m ecstatic. I’m really pleased for the players that we’ve got to Wembley, especially after last year’s disappointment. I can’t tell you how proud I am.”
Wigan went on to beat Hull FC in the final and complete the double that season with a Grand Final win over Warrington.
Wigan: Sam Tomkins, Josh Charnley, Darrell Goulding, Iain Thornley, Pat Richards, Blake Green, Matty Smith, Gil Dudson, Michael McIlorum, Lee Mossop, Harrison Hansen, Liam Farrell, Sean O’Loughlin
Subs: Ben Flower, Chris Tuson, Scott Taylor, Logan Tomkins
London: Luke Dorn, Liam Colbon, Michael Robertson, Rhodri Lloyd, Dan Sarginson, Jamie O’Callaghan, Jamie Soward, Matt Cook, Tommy Lee, Mark Bryant, Shane Rodney, Antonio Kaufusi, Jacob Fairbank
Subs: Scott Wheeldon, Olsi Kransniqi, Mike McMeekan, Ben Fisher
Wigan tries: Pat Richards 2, Josh Charnley 2, Darrell Goulding, Lee Mossop, Sam Tomkins, Balke Green, Scott Taylor, Matty Smith, Liam Farrell, Iain Thornley
Goals: Pat Richards 11
Attendance: 6,274
Referee: Phil Bentham
2016
Wigan 12 Hull FC 16
Friday, July 29, 2016
Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster
In contrast to 2013, Wigan’s fans were outnumbered by their Hull counterparts, making for an intimidating atmosphere at Doncaster.
George Williams’ try had Wigan 6-2 up at the break but Steve Michaels and Fetuli Talanoa scored for Hull to put them in charge with half an hour to go.
Wigan rallied with a try from Willie Isa but it was too late to save Wigan, and Hull went on to end their unwanted record of never having won at Wembley by beating Warrington in the final.
Wigan: Sam Tomkins, Dom Manfredi, Dan Sarginson, Oliver Gildart, Lewis Tierney, George Williams, Matty Smith, Ryan Sutton, Sam Powell, Ben Flower, John Bateman, Willie Isa, Sean O’Loughlin
Subs: Dom Crosby, Lee Mossop, Taulima Tautai, Joe Bretherton
Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Steve Michaels, Mahe Fonua, Kirk Yeaman, Fetuli Talanoa, Carlos Tuimavave, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Liam Watts, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello
Subs: Chris Green, Jordan Thompson, Frank Pritchard, Danny Washbrook
Wigan tries: George Williams, Willie Isa
Goals: Matty Smith 2
Hull FC tries: Steve Michaels, Fetulia Talanoa
Goals: March Sneyd 4
Referee: Ben Thaler
Attendance: 10,488
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.