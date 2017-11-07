Shorrocks aiming to make up for lost time

Jake Shorrocks has drawn a line under his horror year as he linked-up with his team-mates to begin preparations for the 2018 campaign.

The Warriors squad returned for pre-season training yesterday.

And Shorrocks is hoping he can make up for lost ground after his last campaign was written off.

The halfback debuted in 2016 and played a big role in their Grand Final charge to earn a long-term deal.

But last season he was limited to just one appearance – back in February – because of a serious knee injury.

Shorrocks said: “I was hoping to kick on and play as much as I could last season.

“I was happy with the way I’d got into the side the previous year and I wanted to go from there.

“But it couldn’t really have gone any worse for me.

“It was very frustrating.”

Shorrocks is a halfback but made most of his 12 first-team appearances as a bench hooker, and proved an excellent goal-kicker with eight from nine attempts.

He said: “Micky (McIlorum) missed the start of last season and then you look at the other injuries during the year – George (Williams) and Tommy (Leuluai) both had spells out – I might have got a chance at halfback, but it wasn’t to be.

“There’s nothing I can do now, just put it behind me and push on.”

The academy-product suffered an ACL injury in the same knee earlier in his career.

But he added: “They don’t think it’s related – it was just bad luck I got the same injury in the same knee.

“I came back and played in between, and it was fine.”

While Wigan players reported for training yesterday – including new recruit Gabriel Hamlin – Shorrocks has been a regular face in the gym.

“Basically, I started running again as the season finished,” he explained.

“I had two weeks off for a holiday, but the rest of the time I was in. We had an optional week before pre-season started, too, which was good.

“I was keen to get back in. The knee feels good, it’s coming along well and hopefully I’ll be back in full training by Christmas.”

Overseas players such as Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Taulima Tautai and Morgan Escare have returned for the start of pre-season.

The first day – like in recent years – consisted of Vo2 Max testing at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston.