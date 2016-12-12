Shorrocks’ bid to go to the next level

Jake Shorrocks is working hard to build on a “special” breakthrough campaign.

The 21-year-old made his debut for his hometown club at Widnes and May.

And he became a regular face in Wigan’s charge to Old Trafford, figuring in 11 of their 13 matches before the Grand Final as a back-up for hooker Sam Powell.

Shorrocks said: “Last year was pretty special, I made my debut and I felt I had a decent season.

“I got some good experience at Super League level and now I’ve got to build on that in terms of my performances.”

Shorrocks was in line to play in the Grand Final but was forced out of the squad to accommodate the returning Sean O’Loughlin.

He said: “It’s one of those things.

“If there’s a player who you want putting you out of the Grand Final, it’s the England captain.

“Obviously I was disappointed to miss out after a good run, but Sean was fit to play and I understood the decision.

“It was still a good season.”

Shorrocks played mainly as a bench hooker last season - despite limited experience in the role - and with regular No.9 Micky McIlorum back in the fold, hopes he gets a crack at one of the halfback roles.

The Warriors have recruited Thomas Leuluai, who can play as well at halfback as hooker, and Powell himself can slot into both positions.

“Obviously there’s competition in both places, George, Tommy and myself have played hooker - Sam Powell can play halfback and hooker too,” said Shorrocks.

“I definitely see myself as a halfback, and I’d like to push for that spot, but I’m happy to play wherever Shaun (Wane) wants me.”

Shorrocks’ claim for a first-team spot is helped by the fact he is a reliable goal-kicker.

He booted eight goals from as many attempts last season and could take the role vacated by Matty Smith, if he is picked.

Morgan Escare, who will start the season at full-back in place of injured Sam Tomkins, can also kick.