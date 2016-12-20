Shorrocks: I’d be happy to have kicking job

Jake Shorrocks says he would be “happy” to have the goal-kicking duties next season.

The 21-year-old, who last week signed a new three-year deal, is one of the candidates to fill the important role in 2017.

I kicked all the way through academy and if I play and Shaun thinks I’m capable, I’m happy to do it Jake Shorrocks

Livewire fullback Morgan Escare is also in the frame - the pair are practicising their goal-kicking in training.

Shorrocks said: “I kicked all the way through academy and if I play and Shaun thinks I’m capable, I’m happy to do it. Morgan and I have been practicising, and there are a few others who can kick, but if he wants me to do that job I’m happy to do it.”

Shaun Wane needs a new principal goal-kicker following Matty Smith’s move to St Helens.

Shorrocks was comfortable with the role during his late-season run in the side, missing just once at Warrington, but has not nailed down a regular first-team role. George Williams is another option, and Sam Tomkins - who with 28 goals, has more than the three others together - will also come into the mix when he returns in April.

Williams and Shorrocks each have eight goals to their name, while Escare has one goal from his time at Catalans.

Meanwhile, Shorrocks says he has been hugely impressed by Frenchman Escare.

“Everyone surprised who quick he is, he’s setting it alight in training,” he said. “He’s settled in really well.”

Warriors season opener at Salford on Saturday, February 11, will now kick off at 1.15pm owing to Manchester Untied’s home game against Watford.