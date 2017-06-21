Squads revealed: Who will replace Gelling at centre?

Overseas duo Taulima Tautai (calf) and Anthony Gelling (knee) miss Friday’s game at Huddersfield after suffering knocks in the 27-26 win at Warrington.

Lewis Tierney and Callum Field have been called into the 19-man squad in their place.

Shaun Wane has previously said Jack Wells, who missed the cut last week, will replace Tautai in the match-day squad.

But it will be interesting to see what he decides to do at right centre, especially as Liam Forsyth hasn’t been recalled.

He could replace Gelling with a forward, such as John Bateman or Willie Isa, or he may choose to bring Tierney onto the wing and move Joe Burgess to centre.

Kruise Leeming is named in the Giants squad despite being forced to withdraw early from last week’s win against St Helens.

But Jake Mamo, Adam O’Brien and the suspended Sam Rapira are replaced in the 19 man squad by Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood and Darnell McIntosh.

Huddersfield’s 19-man squad: Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Lee Gaskell, Aaron Murphy, Danny Brough, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Shannon Wakeman, Dale Ferguson, Kruise Leeming, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Nathan Mason, Tyler Dickinson, Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Martyn Ridyard.

Warriors 19-man squad: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Callum Field, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Jack Wells, George Williams.