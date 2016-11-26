Sutton brings the spark to training!

Ryan Sutton was happy to swap the toolbox for his training gear this week!

The prop – an electrician by trade – has used the off-season to renovate his home.

And after completing his first week of pre-season, he admits he is glad the break has ended.

“It’s great to be back in,” said the 21-year-old, preparing for his fourth season in the first-team. “I went to Thailand with a few of the lads but since I’ve been back I’ve been doing my house up.

“I’m a ‘spark’ by trade but there’s nothing electrical need doing, so I’m learning on the job with everything else that needs doing.

“I’m tight, so I won’t pay for anyone to come in! And my mates – like Gilly (Oliver Gildart) and Lewis (Tierney) – are useless when it comes to DIY.”

Sutton was shortlisted for Super League Young Player of the Year last season, after surpassing all his expectations by playing in 35 matches for Wigan – including last month’s Grand Final triumph.

Dom Crosby has been replaced by Romain Navarrete and with Tony Clubb and Joel Tomkins back from injury, he expects a real jostle for positions next season.

“It was a big achievement for me, to play in all but one game last season,” said Sutton.

“I’m just going to try and progress, and put right the things I did wrong last year.

“Progressing by getting better each game.

“The competition here is high, and that’s why we’re so competitive on the field. There are lads younger than me fighting for positions.”

Many of Wigan’s players returned for pre-season last Monday. A wave of senior figures, including Ben Flower, Frank-Paul Nuuausala and Sean O’Loughlin, return next week, with the international back in action next month.

“Everyone is still happy from the final,” added Sutton.

“We’d not won for three years and to win the way we did, with the squad we had, was great – we all want to do it again.”