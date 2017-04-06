Sutton: Fight fire with fire

Wigan prop Ryan Sutton has vowed to “fight fire with fire” to put the shackles on ‘Classy Cas’ tonight.

Castleford have roared to the top of the Super League table, scoring nearly 100 more points than their nearest rivals with a flashy attack.

And Sutton says a fast, aggressive defence will be key to smothering their threats as Wigan look to end a three-game winless run.

“We’ve got to up the intensity and be physical. They’re the form team of the season and we need to fight fire with fire,” said the prop.

“If you let them play they will shoot you in the back. The main focus is pressure.

“We’re a defensive side and we need be at our best to solve what they throw at us.

“Being physical is the main thing – they have big bodies throughout the park, so it’s a case of slow them down, not let them do what they want.”

Shaun Wane reckons other teams have allowed Castleford to play their way.

“Their attack is fantastic, but we pride our defence very much,” said Wane.

“If you let them play they can score.”