Sutton is ready for first trip to Wembley!

Ryan Sutton admits he can’t wait to experience the feeling of Wembley for the first time.
Sutton and the Warriors set up a Challenge Cup meeting against Hullon August 26 thanks to a hard-fought victory over Salford in Sunday’s semi-final.
Despite the likes of Sam Tomkins, Sean O’Loughlinand Thomas Leuluai having won there before, it will be an all-new experience for Sutton and some of the younger lads.
“It’ll be the first time for me and a few others,” Sutton said. “But the mentality at the club is we’ve won it so many times, it’s a massive high to get back there.
“We watched a video of the last Challenge Cup final (in 2013), and there’s only five or six of the lads who were in that team.
“Lockers told us it was a new group, and it would be such a special thing for this group to get there for ourselves.
“I remember the feeling we had last year, when we lost against Hull in the semi-final and it wasn’t nice. It was great to get the win, but we’ve got to put it in the back pocket now and focus on the league.”
