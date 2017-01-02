Sutton’s plan of attack

Prop Ryan Sutton hopes he will enjoy this year even more than his Grand Final-winning 2016, but acknowledged he needs to improve.

The 21-year-old came off the bench in October’s Super League title decider against Warrington, which resulted in him picking up the first winner’s medal of his career.

There were some things I did wrong so I need to look at those and progress Ryan Sutton

But with the lessons he and the squad have learned from the experience, he is aiming to add more to his collection next season.

“We know how to do it this year and we need to go into this year and win the other two trophies as well so it’s all about progressing,” he told Wigan Today.

“There’s a different kind of pressure this year because we have won it with the squad we did last year. To go this year and do it again is always a focus.”

But as well as eyeing silverware, Sutton is keen to improve on last season, in which he established himself in the pack.

“I had a good season last year,” he acknowledged.

“But there were some things I did wrong so I need to look at those and progress, right from the friendlies.”

Warriors have their first shot at silverware coming up next month when Cronulla Sharks visit the DW Stadium in the World Club Challenge, and Sutton thinks that working on their attack, which came under criticism from some fans last season, will be Wigan’s best shot at winning the title for the first time since 1994.

“The last two years against Brisbane, we haven’t really played to the best of our ability but this year it’s our first chance of getting some silverware,” he said.

“It’s about changing what we did last year.

“Our attack wasn’t the best last year, everyone can see that, so we have to focus on our attack. We need to keep our defence the best that we can and take that into the first game, Salford, and then look to take it to the Aussies.”

But given Warriors success last season with a squad heavily depleted by injuries, and with a misfiring attack, Sutton is excited by what the team would be capable of with both of those problems out of the way.

“The possibilities are endless,” he explained.

“Our attack wasn’t the best and we won the Grand Final. If we sort that we can aim for all three.

“The morale in the camps is really good and we’ve got all the confidence in the world that we can go out there and do it again.”