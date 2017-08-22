Sutton: There will be fireworks at Wembley

Warriors prop Ryan Sutton admits they are expecting ‘fireworks’ in Saturday’s Cup Final against Hull FC.

Wigan turned on the style last Friday to blow Salford away 42-6 to cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just one point.

And as focus shifts to trying to win a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup when Wigan travel to Wembley for the decider, the 22-year-old has promised his side will fight fire with fire.

“We’re going to be better, and so are Hull. It’s a final – we’re going to expect fireworks and we’ll give them back,” he promised.

“Liam Watts, Tag (Scott Taylor), they have a lot of good front-rowers. We know we’ll need to be on our game.”

The showpiece will be Sutton’s first Challenge Cup final, and he was happy to be able to focus on the occasion on the back of Friday’s strong show.

“We’ve had it in us all the time, we’ve just not put an 80 minute performance,” he said.

“We were more than happy, it’s a good way of leading into next week.

“Everyone was speaking about keeping to what we did, we kept attacking the middle, finishing our sets, defending in their half, our penalties and errors were low, and that’s what we focussed on.

“To be within a point, no injuries, going to Wembley, it’s a win-win.”

Sutton was yet to make his debut the last time Wigan won the Cup – against Hull FC – in 2013. But he was there as a fan when Wigan beat Leeds in 2011, and hopes he can add to the club’s unrivalled association with the competition.

“It’s my first time, we lost to Hull in the semis last year, so it’s a proud moment. And for the club – it’s history,” he explained.

“It hits home, playing for Wigan in a Challenge Cup, the history they’ve won it 19 times, and hopefully I can be a part of the side which makes it 20 – no-one has ever done that before. The history is massive.”