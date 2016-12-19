Tautai: New boy Navarette is making an impact

Taulima Tautai can’t wait to see new recruit Romain Navarrete in action after the impression the Frenchman has made in training.

The prop arrived at Warriors from Catalans Dragons in October along with full-back Morgan Escare, and Tautai says the newest member of the pack is already making his presence known – not just with his work ethic.

“He loves a bit of a dance around the gym so he’s fitting in really well,” smiled Tautai, who is beginning his third season at Wigan. “He loves a good laugh and he is very energetic.

“He brings the mood up as well so we’re looking forward to seeing him on the field.”

Tautai admitted that before Navarrete came into the fold, the Warriors’ forwards were concerned about language barriers affecting communications.

But with help from staff, there have been few problems.

“His English isn’t too bad,” said Tautai. “I think that was the main thing the boys were worried about, they weren’t sure if he could speak English very well.

“He can and he’s a good laugh. Bitters (head of performance Mark Biton) can speak a bit of French, same as our physio Jo (Seddon), so they’re kind of acting as translators.

“He’s not too bad.

“It took me awhile to get used to the Wigan accent so it’s normal now for me!”

As well as getting new faces settled into the squad, Warriors are also plotting their Super League title defence and February’s World Club Challenge against Cronulla Sharks.

And Tautai is also focusing on making further improvements to his own game, after impressing last season.

He said: “I just have a good season again, hopefully injury free and build up from where we finished off last year.”