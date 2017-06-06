Teen Worthington claims a Super record

Teen ace James Worthington can lay claim to an extraordinary club record, it has emerged.

The centre scored a try in the third minute of the 42-30 defeat against Wakefield last Monday.

Since then, Warriors officials have been trawling their history books to see if a player has scored a quicker try on debut.

They believe the touchdown, clocked at two minutes 19 seconds, is the fastest scored by any Wigan player in Super League.

They have requested footage of Wigan’s 98-4 Challenge Cup win against Whitehaven to clock Steve Renouf’s opener, recorded as a second-minute try.

But either way, Worthington - who was still in nappies when Renouf made his bow - is thought to now own the Super League record at the club.

And his achievement may trail back into the pre-summer era, but detailed records aren’t kept from then.

Under-19s head coach Darrell Goulding said: “It’s always special to make your debut, and to get a record like that just makes it even sweeter.

“As centres go, he’s not in bad company being mentioned in the same breath as Steve Renouf.”

Dennis Moran held Wigan’s previous Super League record, scoring in the seventh minute of his first match in 2005.

In the Cup, Sam Tomkins and Ryan King both got fourth-minute tries in their first appearances, in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

Worthington, who finished the Round 16 game with two tries, is a second year Under-19s player.

He was drafted into the first-team set-up - just a week after his 18th birthday - for the visit of Wakefield, and has been tipped for a bright future.

Goulding added: “He’s aggressive and fiery, and one of his biggest strengths is his competitiveness.”

Worthington is not Wigan’s first academy-product to claim a club Super League record this year. Winger Tom Davies chalked up a best-ever 309 metres in a 42-22 win against Catalans in April, their last victory in the league.

Meanwhile, it is understood the Warriors have taken up the option on Willie Isa’s contract for 2018.