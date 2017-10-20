The 18th man column: ‘Newcastle has embraced the Magic Weekend’

Our 18th man columnists discuss the Magic Weekend, Shaun Wane’s signings and the New York venture...

The Magic Weekend is heading back to Newcastle in 2018 - are you happy about that?

Sean Lawless: I am delighted that rugby league is staying in the North East, as a Wiganer now living in Durham - it’s the best bit of news I could have hoped for as I genuinely thought last year would be the last year.

My biggest issue about it though is the lack of events in the North East since the first Magic weekend, there’s no apparent attempt at building a legacy from these games.

Darren Wrudd: Having not been to Newcastle for the Magic Weekend, I can’t comment on the experience. In fact I stopped going along to the Magic occasions after the awful way the fans were treated at Manchester City.

A lovely lady called Edna, who sits behind me at the DW had all her sandwiches and drinks thrown in a skip, just so she had to spend a small fortune on keeping the several grand children she had taken along fed and watered with over priced rubbish in the ground.

This I heard from many people which I thought was typical of the way the RFL treats its main commodity – us.

Jon Lyon: Personally I’m very happy we’re off to Newcastle again. Manchester is a bit close to home, and Coventry offers zero appeal to me as a city.

Most importantly though, Newcastle has embraced Magic Weekend with plenty of locals attending, a great atmosphere, good facilities and a cracking night on the toon afterwards! I don’t know how viable it is, but Dublin would be another place I’d like to see considered in future.

Ben Reid: To be honest, I couldn’t care less. For me, Old Trafford, Wembley, Catalan and even Sydney is above it next year – unfortunately, I won’t be able to attend the latter. The fixtures, and the scheduling, shows how much the RFL care about the whole weekend nowadays.

To not have Wigan play Saints, and Warrington against Widnes, is just bizarre for me.

Sunday seems a complete dead day too, not many will fancy going for the full weekend if their side plays Saturday - I know I won’t be.

David Bailey: I am probably in the minority but I am not a huge fan of the concept of Magic weekend. Yes it’s a great day for the fans that attend, and back to back rugby for two days is fantastic for armchair fans, but in the grand scheme of things, it skews the league table unnecessarily. The concept of Magic was to grow the sport outside the heartlands which it hasn’t done in Wales or Scotland and it’s just a jolly day out for the fans these days. That being said everyone who has been to Newcastle seems to regard it as the best venue/city so far.

Following the signing of Gabriel Hamlin – another project player – which of Shaun Wane’s signings do you think has improved the most while at Wigan?

Sean Lawless: I would say Ben Flower, to come from Crusaders to a world club champion and arguable Wigan’s pack leader is remarkable.

The biggest testament to Big Ben is how average our forwards looked last season without him.

Darren Wrudd: The most improved player in Shaun Wane’s tenure as coach has to be John Bateman.

Always a tough and uncompromising character, he is maturing into a well-rounded rugby league player with tactical vision and the will to win.

Perhaps a future captain’s armband beckons for this lad. Special mention perhaps also for Tom Davies, I would love to see this lad given a chance at centre inside Manfredi, good grief that would be a sight to see.

Jon Lyon: Before this season I would have considered Taulima Tautai, who was much improved last year, but his handling had let him down again this year, so for most improved player I would have to say Ben Flower.

He seems to have learned the harshest possible lesson from the 2014 Grand Final and curbed his temper and developed controlled aggression. Before his injury this season he was in outstanding form, and we missed him badly after he was ruled out for the season in April.

Ben Reid: Taulima Tautai. I honestly don’t see anyone even close to this guy.

His first season, he had an absolute stinker and looked to have been a woeful signing from Wakey. However, he

came into his own in season two and started to show what Wane saw in him – winning the most improved player if my memory serves me right. Fast-forward to today, and he’s one of, if not the best and most reliable forward we have at the club.

David Bailey: I am looking forward to seeing what Hamlin can do, but I said that about Navarette too and look how that worked out. I guess the one player that has improved the most under Wane in my opinion has been Tony Clubb. I think that John Bateman is a better player but he came as a better player. Clubb came without a solid position (he started at centre for England once) and came with a cloud over his attitude over the way he left London as captain but he has thrived at Wigan and the team miss him immensely when he’s had his injury problems.

Plans have been revealed for a New York-based team to enter the English league – how do you feel about it?

Sean Lawless: Absolutely brilliant, well done to those involved. The Toronto experiment is arguable the story of the year (yes, last year wasn’t all about Castleford!). The level of support they are getting is incredible and the amount of players saying they would like a crack at playing in NY already is outstanding, it’s certainly whet the appetite of the likes of Paul Gallen and Jarred Hayne.

Darren Wrudd: A good business is built on strong foundations before expansion which could overstretch the concept of what you are trying to achieve.

France, Canada the USA, what next?

Perhaps a team from outer Mongolia may turn up.

It’s all a gimmick for me and the RFL needs to concentrate on filling the stadiums with local fans by growing our domestic game in the UK.

Sure it’s nice for some fans to have a jolly holiday to these destinations, but what does it put into our clubs, not much as when they play here its lucky if you get into double figures of away fans which ruins the atmosphere for everyone.

Jon Lyon: I know we are a sport that needs to expand, but I’m not a fan of a New York team, just as I’m not a fan of Toronto playing in our league.

It’s just ridiculous to me. I can just about understand Catalans and Toulouse, geographically, but I don’t see how these teams across the Atlantic are viable in the long term.

It will be interesting to see what happens to their attendances if they are in super league and getting beaten most weeks.

Ben Reid: I was one of the first to slate the decision to bring Toronto Wolfpack over to join League one last season.

As the season went on, it was clear what they brought to our game, and it was all good. I can only hope it is the same with this New York-based side.

I think it’s great news, and a movement that will surely get more eyes on our game, which is all we can wish for in the beginning.

David Bailey: The game is in dire need of media coverage in the UK. Hopefully Toronto can continue their impressive rise and New York will take learnings from them. It would be great to see a North American derby in Super League. Can you imagine the media coverage that would garner across the pond and maybe then the UK media will take note. I am all for forward thinking teams and having a team in New York could be a turning point for RL.