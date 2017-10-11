Tierney heading to the World Cup

Lewis Tierney has taken the number of Wigan players at the World Cup to eight.

Winger Tierney was today named in the Scotland squad for the tournament Down Under, which begins on October 27.

Tierney, who qualifies through a grandparent, starred for the Bravehearts in the Four Nations last year.

Scotland have been dealt a body-blow with injuries to NRL Grand Finalists Lachlan Coote and Kane Linnett, who were both outstanding for Scotland a year ago.

There are three 20-year-olds in the panel, which also features St Helens prop Luke Douglas and Huddersfield’s Danny Brough.

As well as Tierney, Warrington’s Matty Russell and coach Steve McCormack are Wiganers.

Scotland are arguably in the toughest pool, Group B, with New Zealand, star-studded Tonga and Samoa. The top three will progress to the knockout stages.

Tierney won the World Club Challenge with Wigan earlier this year but was squeezed out of the frame by the emergence of Tom Davies and Liam Marshall, and finished the season on loan at Catalans.

The French outfit want to sign him permanently for 2018.

Seven other Wigan players are heading to the World Cup.

Sean O’Loughlin, George Williams and John Bateman are in the England panel.

Romain Navarette, who finished last season on loan at Catalans, is in the France panel, Micky McIlorum and Jack Higginson are with Ireland, and Thomas Leuluai is in the New Zealand squad.

Centre Oliver Gildart withdrew from the Italy squad to ensure he gets a full pre-season with Wigan, to increase his chances of an England call-up in the future.

The Bravehearts fly to Brisbane on Sunday, play New South Wales Country on October 20 before heading to Cairns for their opening Pool B game against star-studded Tonga on October 29.