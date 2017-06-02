Tierney insists Warriors won’t re-assess targets

Lewis Tierney says Warriors have not re-assessed their goals this season, despite their current league position.

Wigan sit 10 points off table toppers Castleford ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, with 14 games left to play when taking into account the Super 8s phase of the season.

And while a first League Leaders Shield since 2012 now looks unlikely, Tierney says Warriors will aim for every trophy until they are told it is mathematically impossible.

“We know our goals, we want to win everything and we know we can still do it, and that’s our goal - unless someone tells us we can’t do it and it’s not possible,” said Tierney.

“Then we’ll start looking at other things, but we’re all eager on getting every trophy.”

Wigan travel to Hull FC tomorrow night looking to arrest a run of five Super League games without a win, and in doing so would cut the gap between them and the fifth-placed Airlie Birds to one point.

They then face two more games on the road, against bottom four sides Leigh and Huddersfield before returning to the DW on July 2 to take on bottom club Widnes.

But given the unpredictable nature of the league this season, Tierney is expecting a challenge.

“It’s a tough patch but we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

“It’s a tight league, we need the win, no doubt about it. We’ve had a few games we should have won.”

Wigan’s run since beating Swinton in the Challenge Cup has seen nail-biting games in the Magic Weekend draw with Warrington and narrow loss to St Helens before a disappointing performance in the 42-30 loss to Wakefield last Monday.

And while Tierney admits Warriors should have made more of their chances, he is confident the side will recover.

“It’s tough but it’s nothing we’ve not done before,” he explained.

“We fixed a few tiny things, and some of the opportunities we had were ridiculous.”

Such opportunities came last weekend, a second double-header after Easter to accommodate and England training camp in Dubai which was eventually cancelled.

Wigan blew their lead at St Helens last Thursday and on Bank Holiday Monday let a 20-0 advantage against Wakefield slip from their grasp.

And while Tierney insisted the tight schedule was not an excuse for Monday’s poor show, the 22-year-old vented his frustration at the situation.

“Those short turnarounds are ridiculous. One at Easter is enough,” he said.

“Whoever decides it, needs to try it - it’s quite tough.

“I’m not making excuses for the loss, we had an extra day recovery on them and we were leading 20-0, so...

“But we’re looking forward to getting back into it and fixing a few things and getting some things right.”

On facing Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium tomorrow, Tierney is expecting fireworks as both sides look to recover from a poor run.

FC haven’t won in three, including a 26-22 defeat to Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions last Friday, but they are still within touching distance of the top four.

Tierney said: “Hull are a very good team, one of the best for the last few years and it’s going to be fast and physical.”