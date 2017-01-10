Tierney sets goals for new season

Lewis Tierney is on a mission to establish himself as a permanent first-team starter 2017.

With Dom Manfredi ruled out for at least the majority of this season, he will get first chance to cement one of the wing spots.

I watched the Grand Final a few times in the off-season, it’s still not sunk in properly Lewis Tierney

Tierney was a fringe player until Manfredi suffered a serious knee injury in August.

He came into the side and did a sterling job, finishing last season with a Grand Final winner’s ring. Tierney said: “It’s good to set your goals for the new year and I’m trying to build on last season.

“The main goals are consistency, to keep my spot in the team and hopefully to play for Scotland in the World Cup.

“Dom was one of our best players last year and it was a massive blow losing him. I’m certainly going to be trying to take us forward (out of back-field) as best as I can.”

Tierney, who debuted back in 2013, knows a thing or two about exceeding his goals.

He finished last year with 23 appearances for Wigan, before starring for Scotland in their Four Nations campaign.

“A year ago, if someone had offered me 15 games I’d have been happy, so to play as many as I did and win a Grand Final and then play internationals – it was all a bonus,” said the 22-year-old.

“I watched the Grand Final a few times in the off-season, it’s still not sunk in properly.”

He also scored a try in the Bravehearts’ historic 18-18 draw with New Zealand, as they became the first minnows to claim a point in the Four Nations. Which game was the highlight?

“The Grand Final,” he replied. “I know the Kiwi game was massive, but I’ve worked to play in a first-team Grand Final since I’ve been at the club at 14, so it was massive for me to achieve that.”

Tierney reported back for pre-season training before Christmas and has been impressed by French recruit Morgan Escare.

“He’s sharp, I can’t keep up with him he’s that fast,” he smiled.