Tomkins could make early return

Sam Tomkins has a chance of returning for next week’s Challenge Cup showdown at Warrington.

Shaun Wane has revealed the former Man of Steel could make his comeback in the quarter-final a week on Satuday.

Captain Sean O’Loughlin (hamstring), Liam Farrell (suspension) and Sam Powell (concussion) will also be in the mix.

And there is an outside chance Anthony Gelling and John Bateman will come back into the fold, in a clear sign Wane’s injury woes are easing.

He takes his side to Leigh tomorrow missing 10 front-line players. And Wane has been further hampered by the absence of some fringe players, including Nick Gregson, who he reveals faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a shoulder problem.

The return of Tomkins from a broken foot will inevitably steal the spotlight.

He could return at the same venue where he played his last match - a win at Warrington in the Super-8s last year.

“If he doesn’t play it that game, it might be the week after, he’s under no pressure from me,” added Wane, who had pencilled him in for a return at the end of this month.

“He’s training, he’s done a full session everyday this week, so he’s fit and ready to go.”