Tomkins keeps his fingers crossed

Joel Tomkins has always supported brother Logan – and never as much as tonight.

Wigan are hoping the hooker’s Salford side can upset the odds and beat St Helens this evening, a result which would keep alive Wigan’s hopes of a top-four finish.

But Tomkins admits he is more optimistic about Castleford’s chances of beating Hull FC tomorrow, as the Warriors wait to discover whether their trip to Wakefield on Saturday is a must-win clash – or dead-rubber final outing of the year.

The ex-England international said: “It’s a weird feeling because not often in sport you’re reliant on others, you usually have a bearing on the outcome; we may go into Saturday’s game having no chance of making the top-four, and it’s a tough one to take.

“The odds are stacked against us, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed and hopefully we’ll still have something to play for.

“I can’t see Salford getting the result – I fancy Saints in that one. But it’d be nice if Hull don’t get the win.

“Cas’ have been outstanding this year and I know they’re resting a few – which they’ve earned the right to do – but you wouldn’t write them off at home against anyone, no matter what team they’ve gone out.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell has rested key players Zak Hardaker, Grant Millington and captain Michael Shenton from the side which beat Wigan 38-20 on Sunday.

Tomkins, who made his return from a niggling groin injury in their last game at the DW Stadium, is one of the few players in the squad who has gone into a final day with Wigan knowing it’s a dead-rubber.

Since 2007, Wigan have always made the play-offs.

“Realistically it won’t mean as much as if we need to win to get into the four,” added the 30-year-old.

“But we owe it to ourselves, the staff and the fans to put in a performance, whatever the results elsewhere.

“This is Wigan, we’re not going to go out with a whimper. But hopefully we’ll be playing for something.”

Captain Sean O’Loughlin is expected to return and while winger Joe Burgess is ruled out, he could be fit to play the following week if Wigan’s season is still alive.

Coach Shaun Wane revealed yesterday he voted for Wakefield’s Chris Chester as his Super League coach of the year.