Tomkins poised for comeback

Joel Tomkins is set to make his return to action on Saturday.

The forward hasn’t played since last summer because of surgery on both knees.

But he is in the squad for the friendly at Catalans.

Joe Burgess, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower and John Bateman are also set for their first hit-out of the year.

They missed the 50-10 friendly loss at Leigh last Sunday.

Saturday’s match - kick-off 4pm UK time - is Wigan’s second and final senior friendly ahead of the new campaign, which starts at Salford on February 11.

Wigan squad: Bateman, Bretherton, Burgess, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Field, Flower, Forsyth, Ganson, Gelling, Gildart, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Shelford, Shorrocks, Sutton, Tierney, J Tomkins, Williams, Woods.