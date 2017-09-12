Tomkins tipped for England recall

Shaun Wane thinks Sam Tomkins has already played himself back into the England frame – and has backed the No.1 to play a major role in Wigan’s play-offs surge.

The Warriors have won eight of their 10 Super League games since Tomkins returned from a broken foot injury which sidelined him for the first four months of the season.

During that time, the 28-year-old was dropped from Wayne Bennett’s elite training squad.

Tomkins last played for his country in 2014, but Wane has hailed his influence on Wigan – and reckons he is on course to figure in the World Cup later this year.

Wane said: “I definitely think he should be back in there.

“It’s hard to say how important he is to our side because, for me, he is priceless. He has that will to win, he’s ultra-competitive.

“On top of that, his positioning is great and he’s added a lot to our attack – he’s got better each week. I think he’s been outstanding.”

Tomkins’ steadily improving form has helped Wigan climb to third in the table.

His duel with Castleford’s Zak Hardaker should provide an intriguing sub-plot to this Sunday’s clash at the DW.

“Zak’s a very good player,” added Wane. “But if I was in charge of England, Sam would definitely be in my squad for the World Cup, too.”