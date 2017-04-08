Tomkins wants to extend his stay

Joel Tomkins is hoping to meet Wigan bosses soon to tie-up his long-term future.

The forward’s contract runs out at the end of this season.

He would like to stay with his hometown club before moving into an off-field role when he hangs up his boots.

Tomkins, 30, said: “My No.1 priority would be to stay here and then when I retire, work within the club.

“I don’t think coaching will be me, but I’d like to stay involved, maybe in a management role.

“I’d like to stay involved at the club, and that’s one reason I came back.

“Speaking to Kris Radlinski and Ian (Lenagan, chairman), they said when I finished playing there’d be a possibility of staying on. But not in a coaching role. This is the last year of my contract as well, when we come to chat about extending it, that’s when I’ll think about it. But I’m hoping I’ve got a few years left in me first as a player.”

Wigan are working through talks with players about contracts.

Morgan Esacare wants to extend his stay beyond this season and George Williams - under contract until the end of 2018 - has also spoken to the Warriors about a longer deal.

Sean O’Loughlin’s playing contract expires at the end of this season. He has an agreement to move into a coaching role with the club once he hangs up the boots, though he has indicated he would like to play on.

The picture may become clearer now increases to the salary cap have been given the green-light.