Tomkins: We’re confident we can do something this year

Joel Tomkins believes victory tomorrow at Warrington would give Warriors renewed belief they can still lift both major trophies this year.

Despite a winless run of seven Super League matches, the return of six frontline internationals from injury has bolstered the ranks ahead of tomorrow’s Challenge Cup quarter-final.

And Tomkins, whose younger brother Sam will be making his first appearance of the season, insists the wretched recent run of results can still be put right by the time the silverware is handed out.

“We’re still in with a shout,” acknowledged Tomkins, in the knowledge Warriors can drop to eighth in the Super League standings tonight if Huddersfield beat St Helens.

“We’ve made it difficult for ourselves to win the Grand Final, no doubt about that.

“If we come from where we are now it would be a massive achievement.

“But we’re still in with a shout, and as for the Challenge Cup...if you’re still in the draw, you’ve as much chance as anybody else.

“Obviously Castleford will be the favourites for probably both competitions.

“But we’re still quietly confident within the group we can do something this year.”

Tomkins will relish the return of his sibling more than most, on the ground he made his last appearance before nine months of misery.

“It’s been a tough road for Sam,” he revealed.

“He’s had a couple of back-to-back injuries, which has made it especially difficult for him.

“But that’s part and parcel of the game, and you’re very lucky if you play rugby league for 10 years and don’t get a major injury.

“I’ve gone through it myself, most of the senior lads have, and it’s something you’ve got to get through.

“He’s through the other side now, and he looks good out there on the training pitch.”

Tomkins also called for fans to maintain ‘perspective’ with the squad licking their wounds following last week’s 50-34 hammering at Leigh.

“We’ve been trying to keep it in perspective this week,” he admitted.

“Although they got 50 points, the tryscoring was only 8-7 – our goalkicking isn’t helping us at the minute.

“But our defence was also way off. To let in eight tries against anybody isn’t a great effort.

“But on the flip side, we scored seven tries, we scored six at Hull the week before, so our attack isn’t too bad.

“We just need our fair share of the ball, and we need to defend better when we’ve not got the ball.”