Tomkins will be back in time for Wembley final

Joel Tomkins is hoping to present Shaun Wane with a Wembley headache.

The forward has missed the last two matches with a groin injury suffered in the semi-final win against Salford.

I don’t think he’ll be fit for Salford but he should be okay for the following week Shaun Wane

He resumed training yesterday and, while he may not be ready for Friday’s league match against the Red Devils, he is expected to be in the mix for the following week’s Challenge Cup Final.

Wane confirmed yesterday: “Joel ran today, I don’t think he’ll be fit for Salford but he should be okay for the following week.”

His availability would force Wane into making a decision, should his unchanged line-up emerge from this Friday’s match without any injury or suspension worries.

Tomkins, 30, has had injury problems over the last two years but when he has been fit, Wane has picked him.

He has operated mainly at second-row and in the middle, and his return will increase the competition for places among the forwards.

It could also have a knock-on effect to the three-quarters, given Willie Isa and John Bateman have both operated in the centre spots.

Tomkins, who famously scored a long-range try at Wembley in the 2011 final, is the only player expected to return to the mix in time for the showcase London decider against Hull FC.

Ben Flower, Morgan Escare and Jake Shorrocks are out for the season.

Meanwhile, Wane was last night waiting for an update on Dom Manfredi’s injury.

The winger had his knee scanned yesterday after pulling up in Saturday’s reserve game, his comeback after a year on the sidelines.

No Wigan, Huddersfield or Salford players were cited by the match review panel yesterday.