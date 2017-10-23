Wane: Bateman can make mark on World Cup

John Bateman has the mongrel and the muscle to make his mark on the World Cup, according to Shaun Wane.

And the Warriors coach is hoping the forward gets the nod in Friday’s blockbuster tournament opener against Australia.

Back-rowers Elliott Whitehead, Mike McMeeken and Ben Currie are also in the England squad.

Those three offer more of a physical presence than Bateman, who started at centre in Friday’s warm-up game - a 74-12 rout of a Combined Affiliated States team in Perth.

But Wane says his man will rise to the challenge posed by the imposing Kangaroos pack.

“I think he (Wayne Bennett) likes his big men but if I was coach, I’d go John Bateman every time,” said Wane.

“No question. They have some quality forwards in that group, and John is right up there.

“He’s such a competitor - he can handle anyone.”

Bateman made his Test debut under former coach Steve McNamara, and played centre in the series win against New Zealand in 2015.

Wayne Bennett used him twice in the second-row during last season’s Four Nations, but couldn’t call on the 24-year-old for the mid-season Test against Samoa as he was sidelined by injury.

“John’s the type of player who, the bigger the game, the better he will be - and that’s what you want in Test matches,” continued Wane.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how they go.”

The 14-team World Cup gets underway at 10am Friday (UK time) with a showdown between holders Australia and Bennett’s England.

Warriors skipper Sean O’Loughlin is expected to lead his nation out at Melbourne after emerging from Friday’s friendly unscathed.

George Williams, the only other Wigan player in the squad, will wait to discover if he is selected.