Wane: Clean up our act

Shaun Wane has urged his players to clean up their act as they prepare for Friday’s clash at Huddersfield.

The Warriors boss was thrilled to see his side end their five-game win-less streak with Saturday’s thrilling 27-26 win at Warrington in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

But he was disappointed with the number of errors and penalties they conceded throughout the match.

Wigan led 18-12 at half-time despite completing only half their sets, while the game finished with a 14-7 penalty count against them.

And Wane said: “We need to make sure we don’t make it hard on ourselves.

“Completion has to improve – you can’t normally complete so low and win a game. And we gave away too many penalties – some deserved and some less deserved, but we need to be smarter on that.

“I thought we attacked and defended well for spells, and if we can improve our completion and our discipline as well, we’ll be a much-better side.”

Rejuvenated Huddersfield are level on points with Wigan, but their superior for-and-against has nudged Wane’s outfit down to eighth in the table with four games to go before the season splits for the Super-8s phase.

Wane was today hoping to discover the extent of Taulima Tuatai’s calf injury which threatens to rule him out of Friday’s non-televised match.

Frenchman Romain Navarrete and young forward Jack Wells are on stand-by to replace him.

Wane has no suspension worries from the match after Sam Powell escaped with a caution for standing on an opponent.

Warrington full-back Stefan Ratchford faces a ban after being charged with grade B tripping on Sam Tomkins, for which he was penalised but not sinbinned.

Wigan have given 500 tickets to Widnes for their ‘reversed’ home game on Sunday, July 2 as a goodwill gesture.

The Vikings staged the February clash after Warriors’ late decision to call-off their home fixture to protect the rain-battered DW Stadium pitch for Latics’ match the following day.

On Sunday night, Wigan were reprimanded and ordered to pay £2,000 following an investigation into the saga.

Widnes say all their season ticket holders will receive a free ticket for the DW Stadium game, with 500 provided by Wigan.