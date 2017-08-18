Wane delighted after victory over Salford

Warriors coach Shaun Wane couldn't hide his delight as Wigan turned on the style to beat Salford 42-6 - describing it as their "best performance in a few years".

The eight-try display ensured they will begin Wembley week in high-spirits.

And with St Helens losing at Leeds, it cut the gap on fourth-placed Wakefield to a slender one point - with four Super League games to go.

Wane said: "It was good preparation for Wembley, but we won't get carried away - Salford are a bit busted. But I'm very happy with the win.

"It was our best performance in a few years - a good few years - in that there was nothing aggravating me."

Wigan established a 26-0 lead by half-time, Joe Burgess scoring two of their five tries, and added three more touchdowns in the second-half.

"Having a decent lead at half time, it's hard to stay mentally focused," said Wane. "We were quite patient at times, that was the most pleasing thing - we stayed pretty focused.

"In the second 20 (minutes) of the first-half we completed at 100 per cent, which was great - just what I wanted."

He praised Salford for the "massive strides" they had made this season, but the visitors just couldn't keep pace with the rampant home side as they tumbled to a seventh straight loss.

"I'm under no illusion that next week is a step up - a 40 per cent step up playing at Wembley against a very big Hull team," added Wane.

"But I said to the players before this game, we're going on the train to Wembley and I want it to be a nice, calm journey. I don't want to be in a bad mood. And I'm in a great mood."

Wane reported no fresh injury worries and confirmed winger Tom Davies (hamstring) and forward Joel Tomkins (groin) should return to the mix for next week.

Wigan academy players Caine Barnes, Sammy Kibula, Craig Mullen, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Josh Woods and James Worthington have signed full-time contracts with the club.

Halfback Woods and centre Worthington made their first-team debuts earlier this year.