Wane excited to see ‘electric’ Escare

New-boy Morgan Escare is set to get his first outing as a Wigan player this weekend.

Warriors play their first game of 2017 when they head to Super League newcomers Leigh Centurions on Sunday.

Wane will finalise his squad for the Sports Village showdown later this week.

But he confirmed French recruit Escare is in the frame to start in the full-back role.

His decision will please those fans who are keen to see the Frenchman in a Warriors shirt.

Escare established himself as one of the competition’s most exciting stars at former club Catalans, and has been labelled “electric” by his new coach.

Wane said: “Morgan should be playing and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked of him in training and I think fans are really going to enjoy seeing him play.

“The plan is to start with my strongest team.

“We’ll pick the squad later in the week once everyone has trained, but it’s a very important game for us - against a very good team.”

Escare is one of five new arrivals in the off-season, with fellow Frenchman Romain Navarrete, Joe Burgess, Thomas Leuluai and young centre Liam Forsythe.

The latter three have all returned to the club after spells away.

The game - marketed as the ‘Battle of the Borough’ - will serve as a testimonial for hooker Micky McIlorum and is Wigan’s only senior friendly in England, ahead of the Super League opener at Salford on February 11.

They also face Catalans on Saturday January 28 to complete a training camp in the south of France.