Wane explains late team change

Shaun Wane revealed the last-minute call to pull Tom Davies out of the Challenge Cup Final warm-up was due to the injury which kept him out of last week’s win over Salford.

The winger was named in Wane’s starting lineup for the Wembley showdown but was replaced by Liam Marshall in the minutes leading up to the kick-off of their 18-14 defeat.

“He rolled his ankle, he went to warm up today and felt it, I didn’t want to risk it,” said Wane.

“He did it two weeks ago, he didn’t play last week.”

Despite the last-minute reshuffle, Wane refused to use it as an excuse in their failure to stretch their Challenge Cup record to 20 successes.

“Again, I honestly don’t want to make an excuse there, it doesn’t help, but Liam Marshall ran there this week so no excuses there,” he said.

“I would like Tom to have played, he has done a good job has Tom but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. It would have disrupted but it is no reason why we lost the game. We lost the game ourselves.”