Wane: For us to have Clubb back is massive

Shaun Wane says it’s ‘massive’ to have Tony Clubb back within his ranks.

The hard-working forward hasn’t featured since May thanks to a neck injury which required surgery, and his return was put on hold due to complications towards the end of last season.

It’s the one per-centers Shuan Wane

But the 29-year-old will be fit to return for the start of the season, and Wane is looking forward to the influence Clubb will have on the side.

“It’s massive,” admitted Wane,

“We’ve shown clips of people doing good things in our system last year and loads of it was Clubby.

“It’s only when you see him continuing on the video that you realise how good a player he is.”

Clubb has established himself as a favourite among fans since arriving from London Broncos ahead of the 2014 season for his work-ethic.

“It’s not the flash things. It’s the little small one per-centers,” explained Wane.

“Work off the ball when you’re attacking as well – a good player, good to have around.”